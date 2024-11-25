What is the BallerLeague? IShowSpeed & KSI star in new take on traditional football

YouTube stars KSI and IShowSpeed are starring in the BallerLeague, a new take on football that brings together some of the sport’s biggest names in a new, exciting way.

On November 25, 2024, IShowSpeed, KSI and the Sidemen featured in a trailer for BallerLeague. But what exactly is it?

As explained in an interview by BallerLeague’s CEO, Felix Starck, BallerLeague is the “UFC of Football.” Starck wants to “Americanize” the “slowly dying sport” by making it “entertaining again while approaching ‘hero’ storytelling,” similar to combat sports or American Football.

What is BallerLeague?

BallerLeague is an indoor, six-a-side football tournament featuring amateur athletes, former football pros and even celebrities.

BallerLeague features twelve teams of six players, with matches lasting for two 15-minute halves. In the last three minutes of each half, Gamechanger rules are put into play, which include elements like Threeplay (3 vs 3) or other changes based on a virtual wheel-spin.

Players are drafted in a series of trials in the style of American sports, pairing experienced pros with celebrities and fresh talent.

BallerLeague explained

BallerLeague was first held in Germany in 2024 and quickly gained popularity, with its opening match day accumulating over one million views on Twitch. Now, it’s preparing for another major season, launching two new teams — one in the UK and one in the USA.

A trailer for these new BallerLeague teams debuted on November 25, 2024, featuring British YouTube stars KSI and the Sidemen, as well as famous American streamer IShowSpeed.

The 2024-2025 UK season will feature football pros, street ballers, and even futsal players, made up of 12 teams that will be managed by celebs in music, sports, and other entertainment mediums.

The teams will face off over the course of eleven match days to determine the Final 4, who will go head to head to determine the winning team.

Matches will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube — a strategy that’s already worked well for the BallerLeague, which drew in three million viewers per match day in its first year.

BallerLeague US & UK players and managers

While the exact makeup of the UK & US teams remains to be seen, we already know a few big names who will be involved.

A full list of the personalities involved in managing teams for the US & UK BallerLeague are as follows:

UK Version:

Tobjizzle

AngryGinge

Robert Pires

Freddie Ljunberg

Jens Lehmann

John Terry

KSI

Luis Figo

Chunkz (Hosting weekly Twitch Livestream from London)

Sharky

Micah Richards

Gary Lineker

Alan Shearer

Miniminter

+4 managers still to come

US Version:

iShowSpeed

Ronaldinho Gaúcho

According to The Drum, British YouTubers KSI, Luis Figo, Miniminter, and Chunkz will create and manage their own branded teams.

In fact, as per SportsBible, KSI will be acting as President for the UK BallerLeague, while IShowSpeed will manage the US iteration.

BBC broadcasters Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, and Micah Richards will be managing a team in the UK BallerLeague, as will former football pros John Terry and Luis Figo.

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho Gaúcho is also involved in the US BallerLeague with IShowSpeed.

Chunkz will be the presenter for each UK match streamed on Twitch and YouTube in London, and names like Sharky, Miniminter, Angry Ginge and Tobjizzl will also be involved.