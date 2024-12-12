VTuber accuses YouTube of putting over 100 ads on demonetized VODs

A VTuber revealed the shocking amount of ads YouTube placed on her demonetized VODs, and viewers think it’s “obscene.”

YouTube ads have become a major controversy on the platform, with the site figuring out new ways to implement them like putting advertisements on pause screens.

At the same time, the video site has increased the price of Premium by quite a bit in recent months, leaving viewers either digging deeper into their wallets or finding ways to bypass the ads.

Now, VTuber Kirsche has revealed how many ads YouTube is placing on her VODs, despite the videos being demonetized and not earning her a cent.

VTuber hits out at YouTube for putting hundreds of ads on her VODs

On December 10, an X account shared a screenshot from Kirsche’s stream where the VTuber showed off how many ads were on her videos.

In the screenshot, each yellow section indicates an ad break – and there is more space taken up by ads than the actual VOD itself.

Speaking with Dexerto, Kirsche explained that she’d originally decided to show this off because she had no idea YouTube had put that many ads in her content when she selected they be inserted automatically.

“I assumed letting YouTube automatically place ads it would be a… sensible amount. But uh, I guess not?” she joked. “I only recently had people mention the amount of ads on my VODs, so I had no idea auto placement was doing this.”

“I found it hilarious that it states, ‘ads will be placed at natural breakpoints,’ and then it just throws a ton of ads in each VOD, and sometimes they’re mere seconds apart.”

The VTuber showed us screenshots from Discord that revealed the ad break schedule on another of her VODs. Kirsche revealed that, according to her dashboard, YouTube had put 101 ads on a five-hour and 30-minute video.

X/Kirsche YouTube placed over 100 ads on a single VOD.

Viewers were also furious at the onslaught of ads. “At some point there will be a class action lawsuit over this kind of sh*t,” one blasted.

“That’s f**king obscene,” remarked another.

This new ad conundrum comes as the Google-owned platform announced a game-changing language feature that automatically dubs videos, letting viewers experience the joy of ads on even more content.