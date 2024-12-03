VidCon Anaheim 2025: Creator lineup, dates & more

VidCon Anaheim is returning in 2025 with a slew of top creators already announced. Here’s everything we know so far about the star-studded event and what fans can expect.

VidCon Anaheim takes place every summer, bringing together the net’s top content creators for a weekend of informative panels, interactive activations, meet-and-greets, and more.

This year, VidCon is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center for its 14th iteration — and it’s bringing some major YouTube powerhouses along for the ride.

When is VidCon Anaheim 2025?

VidCon Anaheim 2025 takes place from June 19-21. For the very first time, VidCon is offering single-day Thursday tickets and family bundles for single-day tickets, which will all go on sale in May 2025.

VidCon Anaheim 2025 Featured Creators

Thus far, 40 featured creators have been announced to headline VidCon Anaheim, including names like Jordan Howlett, Chad Chad, Hannahxxrose, and many more:

A.J. & Big Justice

Adam Rose

aimsey

Anna McNulty

Anthony Po (Anthpo)

Astro Alexandra

Audity

Carter Kench

Cash

Chad Chad

CircleToonsHD

cuptoast

Daniel Thrasher

KREW

Eddy Burback

elliot

Ericka Bozeman (Boze vs The World)

Ethobot

FunkyFrogBait

Hannahxxrose

Hew Moran

IBella

illymation

Infamous Swoosh

Jason Linton (DadLifeJason)

JellyBean

Jenny Hoyos

Jessica Kaylee

jmancurly

Jordan Howlett

Kalen Allen

Kevin Langue

KreekCraft

Landen Purifoy

Megha Rethin

Nico

QCP

TD BRICKS

Tubbo

V Spehar (UnderTheDeskNews)

VMT

More creators are slated to be announced over the coming days.

VidCon Anaheim tickets

Attendees can snag their tickets for VidCon Anaheim 2025 as early as December 3, 2024. However, bundled tickets and single-day Thursday tickets will be available closer to the event’s actual date in May 2025.

Fans can snag one of three types of ticket tracks: Community, Creator and Industry, depending on if you’re a fan, a creator yourself, or part of the business itself.

With VidCon 2025 being over half a year away, there’s plenty of time for even more creators to be announced, so keep your peepers peeled for more information in the months ahead.