Valkyrae threatens legal action against X/Twitter users who clip her out of context

Valkyrae says she’s “made an appointment with a lawyer” after slamming X posts that used out of context clips from her streams to incite hate.

On November 29, YouTube star Valkyrae took to X to blast certain pages for sharing out of context clips of her talking about certain topics. She revealed that she’s been getting harassed due to posts that often had misleading titles.

“Not really sure how to deal with out of context clips with insane titles,” Valkyrae wrote, quote retweeting a now-deleted post. The post had falsely captioned a clip of her recounting her time at an all-female hot spring in Japan with friends, framing it as a sexually inappropriate encounter instead.

Article continues after ad

“I get people are just trying to make a few bucks with the logo and stuff but the hate I’ve received because of lies has been insane. Some of these clips are from when I shared a non consensual sexual experience and out of context, I’m perceived as a wh*re.”

Article continues after ad

She continued: “Regardless, sharing sexual experiences whether they are consensual or not is not a crime. I did in hopes some people would find comfort in not feeling alone in a similar experience but I did not expect the consequences of what would happen on this platform if I did.”

Article continues after ad

On November 30, the content creator shared an update on the situation, announcing that she’s now seeking legal advice. “I’ve been inspired and made an appointment with a lawyer,” she wrote.

Valkyrae has been met with overwhelming support online, with many fans urging the YouTuber to sue the “Stake” accounts responsible for spreading hateful and sexualized content about her.

Throughout this month, several posts featuring the Stake logo have taken Valkyrae’s words out of context and paired them with inappropriate captions to demean her. For example, during an episode of the Press ESC podcast, she made a joke about being thankful for “c*ck.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it was clearly a lighthearted jest, some accounts reposted it with degrading captions. For instance, X user ItsKingSlime wrote: “Valkyrae reveals that she is thankful for Thanksgiving ‘C*CK’ and LOVES her roster of guys that she SLEEPS AROUND with.”

Posts like these have sparked backlash, with many users adding Community Notes to clarify that such captions misrepresent her words and may violate platform guidelines.

As of now, it remains unclear if Valkyrae intends to take legal action against the creators of these posts, and she has not identified the specific accounts involved.