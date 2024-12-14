Valkyrae stunned by Snoop Dogg’s wild reply to her DMs

Streaming star Valkyrae shared a screenshot of her Instagram DMs with Snoop Dogg, baffled by the rapper’s unexpected response after she reached out for a possible collaboration.

Snoop Dogg might be a bonafide A-List celebrity, but he’s proven that he’s down with the gamers after appearing on Kai Cenat’s Twitch streams, getting a skin in Fortnite and even performing at the 2024 Game Awards.

Given his numerous crossovers with the industry, Valkyrae decided to shoot her shot and ask the rapper if he’d be interested in appearing on her podcast, Press ESC, as a special guest.

Article continues after ad

Valkyrae baffled after Snoop Dog responds to her DMs

However, she was not ready for his response: a kissy-face emoji and a paw-prints emoji.

Rae shared a screenshot of their DMs on X, where she admitted that she had no clue how to reply to him.

“I think it’s an automated message, but how tf do I respond to this LOL,” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

“That is not automated,” one user joked.

“Definitely taking this as a yes,” another said.

“Definitely would not expect Snoop to respond with [that],” yet another remarked. “LOL, I’m at a loss here.”

Article continues after ad

Snoop has interacted with plenty of influencers in the past before his appearances on Kai Cenat’s broadcasts. In fact, he became a member of FaZe Clan back in 2022, and even featured on a song with MrBeast that same year.

Twitch: SnoopDogg Snoop is a certified gamer.

The rapper also has his own Twitch channel where he streams to the tune of over 788,000 followers, which has spawned its own fair share of viral moments.

It’s unclear whether or not Snoop will appear on Valkyrae’s podcast as a special guest, but his response to her message has certainly given the internet quite a laugh either way.