Valkyrae responds to “crazy” plastic surgery rumors after clinic posts her photo

YouTube star Valkyrae found herself at the center of speculation that she’d undergone cosmetic surgery after a clinic in South Korea posted her photo on their Instagram account.

In August 2024, popular streamer Valkyrae went on a trip to South Korea with a few of her internet-famous friends. During that excursion, they decided to stop by View Plastic Surgery, a famous, 19-floor medical clinic in Seoul’s Gangam district.

While the facility offers a wide variety of procedures like facial contouring, eyelid surgery, dermatology and more, it’s best known as one of the most prolific plastic surgery destinations in the country.

That’s why, when Valkyrae and her fellow streamers were featured on the clinic’s Instagram page, fans began wondering if she’d gone under the knife during her stay in South Korea.

However, Valkyrae is dispelling these rumors. During a live stream after returning home from her visit, she explained that she’d merely gotten a facial there – one of the many dermatological services offered by View Plastic Surgery.

“I didn’t get any plastic surgery done,” she said. “I went there and got a facial. It looks like I got plastic surgery with the way they phrased it. It was so crazy.”

She went on to call out the clinic for initially failing to mention that fellow streamers Janet and Yvonne were also in the photo with her, choosing instead only to focus on her. (It’s worth noting that the post has since been edited to include Miyoung and Kkatamina.)

“What the f***?” Rae exclaimed. “I actually cannot believe [it.]”

Valkyrae explained that they’d chosen to visit the clinic because Miyoung, another streamer who went on the trip, had a family friend who worked at the facility and wanted to drop by.

“They were fans of us, so we took photos with a lot of the employees,” she continued. “…I didn’t get plastic surgery. I would be very vocal about that. I’m too scared, too. I’m going to age like fine wine, okay? I’m too scared to get botox or filler, alright?”

This isn’t the first time Valkyrae has been ‘vocal’ about her opinions on getting plastic surgery for herself. The streamer opened up on the topic back in 2022, saying she’s too “lazy,” doesn’t want to feel any pain, and “doesn’t like needles.”

“When I hit menopause, that brick wall, it’s gonna happen, and it is what it is,” she joked. “I will buy my 50 cats and I will be alone forever. That is the plan.”