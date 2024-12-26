Valkyrae responds to claims she “doesn’t care” that her merch store “screwed” fans

YouTube streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has responded, after a fan on her stream accused her of not caring that her merch store “screwed” them for their purchase.

Valkyrae sells a range of merch in her store, including t-shirts, sweatpants and hoodies, with prices in the range of $25-$73.

She sells these items on her own website, valkyrae.com, but uses Shopify and a merch company called ‘Ceremony of Roses’ to operate the store.

During a stream on December 24, a fan in the chat called Rae out, explaining that they hadn’t received the hoodie they ordered, and accusing the streaming of not caring.

Article continues after ad

“Guess Rae don’t care about her merch store screwing me out of a hoodie,” the viewer said.

Topic begins at 19:15

“Honey… contact customer support on the website” Valkyrae responded. “That is a Ceremony of Roses issue, maybe you put your address in wrong. Maybe they shipped it to the wrong place.

Article continues after ad

“I do care. But I’m sure you can imagine, that there are probably a lot of people that have had issues as well.

Article continues after ad

“It’s like, do you really think I don’t care?!” she concluded.

It’s not the first time that Valkyrae has addressed criticism of her merch – in Septmeber, she apologized after a merch drop was branded too expensive by many fans. The previous drop sold a hoodie for $120, for example.

“It could have been so much cheaper if I didn’t keep changing the design,” the streamer explained. “And then I landed on a design that cost a billion dollars to make. So yeah, it is my fault.”

Article continues after ad

“The reason people are complaining is because they care,” she added. “The reason people are upset is because they want the merch. I have no problem with everyone voicing their opinion.”

She told fans not to buy that drop if it was too expensive for them, and to wait for the next one instead.