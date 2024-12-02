Valkyrae horrified as Markiplier gets tased on her podcast

On the latest episode of Valkyrae’s podcast Press ESC, Markiplier willingly allowed himself to be tased on the arm.

Markiplier joined Valkyrae and Alythuh on their podcast on December 2, where they discussed a range of topics, and made him rank his various projects on a tier board. However, the highlight of the 86-minute episode for fans was when the 35-year-old got tased.

After Alythuh discussed her efforts in funding a center in the Philippines that provides tasers for women as a means of self-defense, Markiplier surprised the hosts by suddenly asking to be tased.

Article continues after ad

“Wait, what is happening?” Valkyrae exclaimed, as he pulled down his jacket sleeve to show his arm. “I didn’t think we’d actually be tasing Mark today,” she added, caught off guard.

Alythuh hesitated for a bit before obliging and tasing him. The YouTuber winced and quickly rubbed his arm, quipping, “I can smell the smoke.” He added, “This is not gonna help my masochist accusations,” referencing a long-running joke about his tolerance for pain.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I feel like I’m dreaming,” Valkyrae said. “I feel like I’m levitating, how is this happening? Is this real?”

While Markiplier admitted that the taser hurt, comparing it to a wasp sting, he said it’s far from the worst pain he’s endured on camera. “Getting pepper sprayed is way worse,” the content creator shared.

“We [got pepper sprayed] for a video, and that was one of the most miserable experiences I’ve been through, because it lasts so long.”

Article continues after ad

In the comments, fans had a lot to say about the tasing moment. “‘Do you wanna get tased?’ Oh, sweet child, you do not know the ‘definitely not a masochist’ you are dealing with,” one viewer quipped.

“I can’t believe they tased Mark without even knowing the history. He’s never beating the masochist allegations,” another said.

“The taser part isn’t wild to me cause anyone watching Mark through the years knows that’s the least masochist thing he’d do & had done,” a third commented.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others compared Markiplier to the viral ‘chill guy meme,’ which features a cartoon dog described as a “chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f**k.”