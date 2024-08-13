Valkyrae hits out at viewers comparing her to Pokimane after dyeing her hair

Streaming star Valkyrae hit back at a viewer for claiming she was trying to be like fellow streamers QuarterJade & Pokimane for dyeing her hair.

Valkyrae is one of the top female streamers on the net, standing alongside other big names like Pokimane, QuarterJade, LilyPichu, and others.

However, she’s expressed a bit of exasperation after finding herself being compared to these women in her field — especially when it comes to changes in her appearance.

During an August 2024 stream, Valkyrae showed off her new hair, which she’d dyed dark purple at the ends. A viewer quickly made the comparison to fellow streamer QuarterJade (real name Jodi).

While Jodi currently boasts a crop of short red hair, she’s also had long, dark hair in the past, as well as bright purple locks… something that apparently caused the viewer to make the connection between the two streamers.

“Someone in chat said, ‘She thinks she’s Jodi,'” Valkyrae read aloud. “Because I dyed my hair purple?”

That’s not all; Valkyrae went on to claim that yet another fan had likened her to Pokimane before her stream had even started, speculating that she’d dyed her hair purple to avoid the comparison.

“Someone else in pre-chat was like, ‘Did she dye her hair because people were comparing her to Pokimane too much?'” she continued. “First of all, being compared to Poki and Jodi is a compliment. Secondly, what do you want me to do? Shave my head bald?

“It’s weird dyeing my hair, and being compared to other women because I dye my hair. I feel like a lot of women have hair. …It’s like, what am I supposed to do?”

Valk went on to say that when she’d bleached her hair in the past, many of her viewers on TikTok compared her to Pokimane. “It’s kind of funny because I have lighter hair right now, and Poki’s hair is darker,” she added. “Look at me. I look Asian!”

Valkyrae’s right; currently, Pokimane has dark brown / black hair, while Valk’s medium-brown locks are lighter in comparison.

This is just the most recent instance of Valk questioning her viewers’ criticisms after she hit back at one fan for saying she should be married before having children during a May broadcast.