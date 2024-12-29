Valkyrae announces return to Twitch after five years on YouTube

Content creator Valkyrae has announced that she’s returning to Twitch, after five years of streaming exclusively on YouTube.

On December 29, Valkyrae announced on X that she had officially completed her final exclusive streaming contract with YouTube. She revealed plans to return to Twitch, with her comeback stream scheduled for her birthday, January 8, 2025.

The 32-year-old also shared that the occasion will mark her 10-year streaming anniversary, promising fans a special marathon stream to celebrate the milestone.

“After 3 contracts and 5 years later, I’ve officially completed my last contract streaming exclusively on YouTube,” she wrote in her post, adding a face holding back tears and party popper emoji.

“I’ll be doing my first stream on Twitch on my birthday, January 8th! Celebrating 10 years of streaming as well as a special marathon announcement. See you then.”

Fans excited for Valkyrae’s Twitch return

Fans flooded the replies with congratulations and excitement over her return to Twitch. “Wait, I love that for you. Go off Queen, welcome back!” one user wrote. “The last 5 years on YouTube have been insane congrats and welcome back to Twitch,” another said.

“So excited to watch the birthday celebration!” a third shared. “You’ve been a huge inspiration to me for years now and this made me emotional knowing my favorite streamer was coming back to Twitch.”

The announcement also drew reactions from popular streamers. Ludwig chimed in with a suggestion, asking Valkyrae why she didn’t consider streaming on multiple platforms simultaneously. “LMAO, why don’t you just multistream?” he joked, to which she replied, “What’s that?”

Pokimane also expressed her excitement, writing, “Yay, Valkyrae back on Twitch.” The Press ESC host replied with a tease, asking, “You busy on the 8th?”

In other Valkyrae news, the streamer recently addressed and shut down claims that she “doesn’t care” about her merch store issues that allegedly “screwed” fans.