UK YouTuber Yung Filly charged with reckless driving while on bail in Australia

British YouTuber Yung Filly has been charged with reckless driving while on bail for sexual assault charges in Australia, after allegedly traveling at 158 kph on a highway.

While on a tour of Australia back in October, British YouTube star Yung Filly – real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barriento – was charged with four counts of sexual engagement without consent, three counts of assault involving bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation.

This all followed his September 27 show at a nightclub in Perth, Western Australia, as a woman in her 20s reported the YouTuber to police.

Since then, the 29-year-old has been out on bail in Perth, where he has to report to police every day while awaiting trial.

Yung Filly caught speeding in Australia

As of December 12, the social media star has also been charged with reckless driving.

According to ABC in Australia, Yung Filly was caught by police speed cameras in Western Australia, allegedly driving at 159kph – just under 100mph – on November 17 on a road where the speed limit is 100kph – 62mph.

As per their report, the car that the YouTuber had been driving has since been impounded.

Filly is set to appear in an Australian court on Thursday, December 19, where he faces both the charges of assault, choking, and reckless driving.

The social media star, who boasts almost 2 million subscribers on YouTube, has had numerous appearances and live shows canceled while on bail in Australia. Several videos where he appears as a guest have also been removed from YouTube by the likes of The Sidemen.

As per his bail terms, the YouTuber is not allowed to post on social media about his case. Therefore, he has not responded to any of the charges.