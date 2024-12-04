Tyreek Hill challenges IShowSpeed to $100K race with one condition

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he’s more than prepared to go up against streamer IShowSpeed in a footrace — but only if the price is right.

IShowSpeed has been taking the athletics world by storm following his viral $100K race against Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles in November 2024.

Although Speed lost, the fact that he was able to keep pace with the runner impressed viewers all around the globe, even sparking interest from professional athletes who Speed boasted were “too scared” to challenge him.

Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver in the NFL, notably got in on the action and appeared to taunt Speed in a viral post on X, writing, “And track athletes think he gon’ beat me.”

This sparked a bit of a feud between Speed, Lyles and Hill — and now, Hill’s putting his money where his mouth’s at.

Tyreek Hill calls out IShowSpeed for $100K race

On November 30, 2024, Hill went live to stream some Fortnite, where he brought up Speed’s famous race against Lyles with an offer of his own.

“The thing about racing Speed is like, bro, you gave Noah Lyles a chance to win $100K, bruh. Give me that same chance, bro. ‘Cause I already know I’m faster than you. It’s like, why waste my time?” Hill said.

“I got a lot of respect for what you’re trying to do and all the attention you’re trying to grab. But bro, you’re not faster than me, kid. And we can bet any amount that you want to bet. I’ll race that boy for $100K if you donate to my foundation.”

Hill made it clear that he’s willing to walk the walk and talk the talk, leaving the ball in Speed’s proverbial court.

Speed, for his part, seems itching to show off his skills, getting visibly angry after Lyles claimed he wants to “move on to bigger and better things” rather than racing the streamer again.

Speed also revealed plans to compete in the 2028 Olympics… but whether or not he actually manages to achieve this goal remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure though – his competitions with other top athletes have put him on the map in a big way.