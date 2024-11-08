Tyreek Hill calls out track athletes after IShowSpeed races Noah Lyles

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has hit out at Olympian track runner Noah Lyles after his race with streamer IShowSpeed, questioning Lyles’ “World’s Fastest Man” title.

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed put his quickness to the test when he faced off against Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in a race organized by MrBeast.

27-year-old sprinter Lyles is an Olympic gold medalist, and multiple-time national record holder, not to mention a self-professed geek.

The 19-year-old appeared to put up a very good fight against Lyles, as he was in the lead early on in the race, but Lyles overtook the content creator and won the battle, even ‘jumping’ his way to the finish line to add insult to injury.

Article continues after ad

After a clip of the race was shared onto X, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacted to the footage and took aim at the people who have claimed that Lyles would beat him if the two were to race.

Article continues after ad

“And track athletes think he gone beat me,” he wrote with laughing emojis in response to a video of the event.

Lyles quickly fired back at Hill with what could be perceived as a challenge. “Awww feeling left out,” he wrote. “I’ll dance across the line on you too.”

Article continues after ad

Even Speed got involved, claiming Hill has been “scared” to race him and would need to compete against him before meeting Lyles.

“lmao he’s scared to race me but he’s trying to race u, tyreek u gotta get through me first,” Speed wrote.

However, fans might not need to speculate about who would win for much longer, as Hollywood actor Terry Crews has entered the chat and is pushing the best he can to make the race a reality.

Article continues after ad

On October 13, FloTrack posted on X that Lyles and Hill may actually be planning on going head-to-head at some point in 2025.

Article continues after ad

“Super Serious, co-founded by Terry Crews, will host a race between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill,” they wrote. “According to the Ad Age report, Crews said that Tyreek Hill has verbally committed to race and Noah Lyles has signed to compete.”

The Super Serious On Sight is a series of duel competitions that will put Olympians and other pro athletes against each other in an elimination-styled tournament.