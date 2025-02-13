Tyreek Hill calls out IShowSpeed after breaking record for MLB bases run

NFL star Tyreek Hill wants the smoke with streaming juggernaut IShowSpeed, specifically calling out the YouTuber after breaking the world record for running across MLB bases.

On February 13, Hill set out to break the world record for fastest time running through all MLB bases in a video that’s going viral across social media.

The record was first set in 1932 by Chicago White Sox OF Evar Swanson, who ran through the bases at a breakneck speed of 13.3 seconds with an average speed of 18.45 miles per hour.

Hill was confident he could beat that time — and he did just that. He sprinted through the bases in a jaw-dropping 12.06 seconds (at least, according to the video), and wasted no time calling out his rivals to try and beat his record.

“Aye, Speed and Noah Lyles, I bet you can’t do that. I’m out,” he said.

Tyreek Hill calls out IShowSpeed & Noah Lyles to break his record

While Hill’s record has not been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records and did not use a true stopwatch, his sprinting skills are sparking quite the conversation online… especially since he challenged one of the net’s biggest stars in IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed and Hill have quite the history, first sparking in November 2024 after Speed kept up with Olympic track runner Noah Lyles in a $100K footrace organized by none other than MrBeast.

Although Speed ended up losing the race, netizens were impressed by his athletic abilities… but Hill was less than impressed, writing in a nonplussed tweet, “And track athletes think he gon beat me.”

In December, he challenged Speed to a $10,000 race — which Speed increased to $100K, saying they could donate the proceeds to charity.

Thus far, Hill has yet to agree to Speed’s terms, but it seems he still has a bone to pick with the streamer where athletics are concerned.