Typical Gamer’s wedding stream sparks debate after 90K viewers tune in

Typical Gamer expressed his excitement about sharing his December wedding with his fans online. However, netizens debated whether or not the special moment was appropriate for a livestream.

YouTuber Typical Gamer, real name Andre Rebelo, streamed his wedding ceremony to wife Samara Redway on Thursday, December 5.

The YouTuber, who has 15M subscribers, typically shares gaming guide videos, comedic bits, and IRL streams. Samara has joined him in his content many times throughout the decade they’ve been together.

With millions of fans who tune into his channel, his nuptial stream was destined to reach a good amount of viewers. Once Typical Gamer went live during his wedding, he garnered over 90K viewers. After posting the official stream to YouTube, over 1M also tuned in.

Netizens debate Typical Gamer’s wedding stream

Though he was eager to share his special moment with his community, netizens on X were quick to question him for sharing the intimate day with people he didn’t know online.

“Streaming a wedding live feels a bit too personal to me. Some moments are meant to stay private, don’t you think?” wrote one.

“That’s weird, to be honest,” added another.

“Not a fan of that, not going to lie,” agreed a third.

However, not all reception was critical. Some social media users celebrated Typical Gamer’s decision to stream his wedding, saying that it was a “beautiful” idea to “immortalize” his ceremony on the internet.

“Had that audience and didn’t have to feed them, lol W!” exclaimed one.

“That’s kind of cool to have as a core memory,” said another.

“I love this,” added a third.

Typical Gamer is just the most recent streamer to have been married during a livestream. In 2022, Twitch streamers Natsumiii and BaboAbe streamed their wedding, reaching over 60K viewers.

And, in November 2024, Twitch influencer Jack Doherty streamed his wedding to McKinley Richardson. The event lasted for five hours online and reached 17K viewers.

