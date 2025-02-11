Try Guys reveal YouTube channel is “not doing well” after 2nd Try launch

The Try Guys have given fans an update regarding their content and how the launch of the 2nd Try subscription platform in 2024 affected their YouTube channel.

In May 2024, The Try Guys announced that Eugene Lee Yang was leaving the group after years of appearing in videos.

Alongside his departure, the YouTubers revealed 2nd Try – a subscription service where they planned on uploading a plethora of exclusive content that sometimes would make its way over to their YouTube channel.

On February 10, 2025, the duo gave fans an update regarding the 2nd Try service and revealed how the launch affected their YouTube channel.

Try Guys reveal 2nd Try launch hurt YouTube views

In the video, The Try Guys hosts Keith and Zach explained that over the last year, the team had to put all of their effort into 2nd Try in order to make it succeed.

And, they did. The exclusive platform has hundreds of subscribers and features some of the most popular content they’ve done in years. However, the focus on 2nd Try has pulled them away from YouTube, and as a result – their YouTube views are dropping.

“We didn’t put our YouTube hats on and think about how things are going to perform on YouTube to reach more people so more people could find out about the cool stuff we’re making on 2nd Try,” said Keith. Zach added: “As a result, our YouTube channel is not doing well.”

(Topic starts at 2:55)

To help improve their YouTube channel, the duo says they’ll work to be better at communication so fans will be able to keep track of what’s going to be available on YouTube and what will be exclusive to 2nd Try.

Zach explained that YouTube viewers will soon be able to access the first two episodes of their 2nd Try exclusive videos on top of what is already available on the channel – meaning fans will be able to catch a glimpse at what they’re doing on the subscription platform.

2nd Try was launched after former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer was outed from the group, costing the company “millions” in lost ad revenue and brand deals in the process.

