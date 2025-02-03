Triple H wants IShowSpeed to return to WWE after Royal Rumble match goes viral

Triple H says he wants YouTube sensation IShowSpeed to return to the WWE after his Royal Rumble match went viral.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event took place on Saturday, February 1, and included some of the internet’s biggest names.

Former US Champ Logan Paul was there, of course, but the massive event also include Twitch star Kai Cenat and YouTube streaming sensation IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed was streaming on YouTube during the event and was talking to Stephanie McMahon when one of the planned wrestlers was attacked. Speed quickly entered the ring, but was speared into the center of the mat – injuring himself in the process.

Article continues after ad

Despite his injury, Speed called out a number of WWE Superstars for next year’s Royal Rumble – and the organization’s Head of Creative, Triple H, says he wants him back for another event.

Triple H praises IShowSpeed

Triple H praised the YouTube streaming sensation during a post-event interview.

“My hats off to IShowSpeed. I sort of felt bad, only sort of. I’ve never seen a human being get hit that hard but yeah. He’s game. My hats off to him, I respect him for that. I don’t know how many people if I said there’s a possibility [you might get speared in the middle of the ring]… I don’t know how many people would say ‘Yeah let’s do it,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“My hats off to him. He loves the business and he loves being around it. He’s great for it. I know he wants to do some more things down the line and we’ll be happy to have him here.”

(Topic starts at 9:22)

IShowSpeed’s Royal Rumble debut becomes most-watched clip

On February 2, just 12 hours after the event took place, Speed’s Royal Rumble appearance surpassed 215M views across the WWE and his social media – making it the most watched segment of the whole event.

Article continues after ad

When IShowSpeed will return to the WWE is yet to be revealed, but it’s clear that his Rumble performance has left the organization quite impressed with his athletic skills.