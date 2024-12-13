Tory Lanez accused of calling YouTuber from jail to “spread lies” about Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez has been accused of calling a YouTuber from jail and asking them to harass Megan Thee Stallion by making disparaging content about the Grammy-winning artist.

In October 2024, renowned rapper Megan Pete, better known by her stage name Megan Thee Stallion, filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, real name Milagro Cooper.

In her suit, she accused the influencer of creating a “public campaign to denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements” about her court case against fellow artist Tory Lanez.

Megan claimed that Lanez shot her in the foot after they left a party hosted by reality TV star Kylie Jenner in 2020. The ensuing legal battle found Lanez guilty of three felonies, and he’s currently working through a 10-year prison sentence as a result.

Instagram: megantheestallion Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers have updated her lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, accusing the influencer of conspiring against her by calling Tory Lanez in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys say Tory Lanez harassed artist through YouTuber

In December 2024, Megan’s attorneys updated their existing suit against Gramz after subpoenaing Lanez’s phone calls from prison, claiming that the jailed rapper is still trying to harass the ‘Hot Girl’ artist through the YouTuber.

“[Cooper’s] false statements regarding the trial are part and parcel of a conspiratorial relationship with Peterson, in which [Cooper] acts as a paid surrogate used to spread Peterson’s lies about [Megan],” Megan’s lawyers wrote in a court filing.

Megan’s lawyers argued that Gramz is “consciously coordinating with [Megan’s] convicted assaulter simply to amplify [Lanze’s] disproven and baseless theories to help him seek retribution against [Megan],” saying she “engages in extreme and outrageous conduct that has caused, and continues to cause, [Megan] severe emotional distress.”

YouTube: Megan Thee Stallion Lanez and Gramz are contesting the latest accusations from Megan’s lawyers.

Lanez has fired back at these accusations, with the rapper’s lawyer arguing that Megan and her legal team have a “consistent pattern of spinning narratives, manipulating facts, and misrepresenting the truth” against his client.

“We are deeply concerned by the continued efforts to spin partial stories in an attempt to distort the truth and mislead the public,” he said, as per reports from TMZ.

Since Lanez’s sentencing, Megan has gone on to dominate the rap game once again, proving her Hot Girl status with bangers like BOA — where she cosplayed the One Piece character of the same name, as well as other famous characters — and released her 2024 album Megan: Act II.