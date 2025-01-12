TommyInnit drama escalates as Dream SMP war erupts

Drama that started with back and forth banter between TommyInnit and Mizkif has now been blown completely out of proportion, with members of the old Dream SMP crew turning on the creator it’s named after.

After TommyInnit called out Mizkif for being the “worst person he’s ever met,” Mizkif retaliated. This got xQc involved, which caused Tommy to fire back at him as well.

This then snowballed into Dream commenting on it, lambasting Tommy for being the “internet police” and using slurs to refer to his fanbase. This domino effect of one small comment has now exploded into a huge conflict between many of the old Dream SMP members, with them digging up DMs from years ago and rehashing old drama.

Things are so widespread that even the parents of former Dream SMP members are calling out the creator, the drama going way beyond just TommyInnit at this point. Now Dream’s in the hot seat.

Drama erupts after Dream calls out TommyInnit fans

The tweet that broke things open came from Dream. The now-deleted meme post depicted “Dream SMP stans” standing in front of two paths. One was toward “growing up” and the other was “becoming a r**arded TommyInnit fan.”

Dream deleted this tweet, but not without making a Reddit post calling out those who pressured him to do so.

“I have my own reasons for having a problem with Tommy going around being the ‘internet police’, and was expecting to get a lot of sh*t for going after poor Tommy that lies about me constantly, but obviously I had no intentions attacking every Dream SMP fan,” the YouTuber claimed, stating that Tommy has “no backbone.”

“Either way, my lesson from this is that Twitter is somehow even less reasonable than I thought in the first place, oh and don’t use the r word under any circumstance even if you see a funny meme and you’re autistic. Lesson learned, hopefully I can be forgiven.”

Tubbo, another former Dream SMP member, stepped in to defend Tommy and shut down Dream’s statement.

“To say he has no backbone shows that you never f**king knew him as a person when you did know him. And, if you did, it’s a stupid attempt to change his image. He literally idolized Dream, and he idolized Wilbur, and, when he found out how these people were as actual people, he cut them off because he has integrity and because he has backbone.”

The meme and Dream’s on-stream statements infuriated Tommy, and, after calling Dream out on Twitter, Tommy made a full response video simply titled, “Dream”.

TommyInnit responds and calls out Dream

“Let’s talk about you calling all my fans the R slur. You can’t throw around the R slur, mate. You just can’t. My mum worked with adults with disabilities and, since I was 12, I’ve volunteered with her. These are real, f**king amazing people who I think of like family that actually get called this slur,” Tommy explained to open the video.

“You do not just throw it around. It’s impossibly immature, reckless, and sets such a sh*tty precedent for everyone.”

He also called out Dream for “slagging off” his friends during his stream, claiming that Dream and the creators who still associate with him are “sexist,” and that he doesn’t like the way those creators talk about and treat women.

Another criticism he had of Dream concerned the creator taking advantage of him and other young creators when they were just joining his server and creator collective.

“4 years ago, you were awful to me. When I was 16, you gave me YouTube advice and you held that over my head for years. You didn’t treat me like an equal, and you made me feel small. The DreamSMP, a lot of your success, just wouldn’t have happened without me,” Tommy claimed.

“You knew what you were doing because I’ve watched you do it to other people, too.”

The Minecraft YouTuber claimed he would be “ashamed of himself” if he were Dream, claiming that he took advantage of him and other underage creators who idolized Dream when they joined his SMP.

All of this, on top of Tommy claiming that Dream harassed his mother while she was going through a divorce, led to him calling Dream a “villain.” Tommy’s mother has also responded, calling the creator an “ableist pr*ck.”

Dream has since responded and is working on a new video to give his side of the story:

“I’m not sure why TommyInnit decided to attack and lie about me in front of his entire audience, but I guess it gives me an opportunity to let it all out. Crazy Minecraft beef I guess. Will be making an upload to respond to his video soon, given it’s serious. Not fun times.”

At the time of writing, Dream has yet to release that response video, and his community post has been deleted. All of this comes after grooming allegations against Dream that came out in 2023, with the creator vehemently denying the accusations.