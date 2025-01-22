Theo Von apologizes to Logan Paul over “chair carnage” at inauguration

Theo Von apologized to Logan Paul and his family after he blamed them for his embarrassing fall at the presidential inauguration.

Among the celebrities and many acclaimed individuals who attended President Trump’s inauguration were YouTubers Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul.

The duo made their entrance to the star-studded event with their parents as well as ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast host Theo Von.

While Jake and Logan appeared to have enjoyed their time, with Jake even lifting boxing legend Mike Tyson onto his shoulders, chaos erupted after Von’s chair broke during the ceremony.

Von was visibly shocked as he fell backward on Logan, who happened to catch the moment on camera. Once the clip went viral, the podcast host blamed Logan for ‘messing’ with his chair.

Despite Von saying Logan purposely caused him to collapse in the chair, the YouTuber said Von “knowingly sat in a broken, busted-ass chair.”

Theo Von and Logan Paul put an end to their “chair carnage”

A day later, Von rescinded his claims, taking to X to apologize to the Paul family and say he was “wrong about the chair carnage.”

“Spoke to Logan Paul this morning and believe now I was wrong abt the chair carnage being bc of anything they did,” he tweeted. “I coulda communicated better/not listened to ops.

“My apologies to the Pauls. I get super suspect when there is vlogging going on bc it feels like you’re being set up. Otherwise had a honestly great time hanging with them and their Mom. Fair play.”

Following Von’s apology, Logan tweeted, “Respect to Theo,” seemingly emphasizing the end to their drama.

Despite this, fans of Von seemed to think he was set up by the Paul brothers for content. Fans also suggested that the podcast host was paid to admit he was wrong about the viral debacle.