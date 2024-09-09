Thai police pull over IShowSpeed to ask YouTube star for a selfie

Popular streamer IShowSpeed found himself getting flagged down by Thai police while he was riding in a car — all because they wanted to take a selfie with him.

YouTube star IShowSpeed is currently in the middle of his Southeast Asia tour, kicking off his highly-anticipated trip by visiting Thailand.

Already, his stream has bore witness to some chaotic moments. From “almost dying” by nearly falling off an elephant to getting into a car crash on his first day in the country, Thailand is proving to be a content mine for the internet-famous broadcaster.

YouTube: Live Speedy IShowSpeed got pummeled by a Muay Thai pro during his stream in Thailand.

In fact, Speed’s fame is so widespread that even the police know who he is. While he was in a car ride, the streamer’s car was flagged down by an officer wearing a high-visibility vest to denote his occupation.

After rolling down the window, it was clear that the officer was just “stream sniping,” and even dapped up the streamer, clearly excited to meet him.

It was then that he asked Speed to take a selfie with him — to which the YouTuber excitedly agreed.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Speed’s been asked to take a photo with a police officer. In fact, he got into a “barking match” with an officer during his trip to South Korea and filmed the interaction from his cruiser.

However, the officer in question was forced to make a public apology after the moment went viral, explaining that, “Since we were always fans, we took selfies using our phones and made barking noises to express our happiness” in the comments of a YouTube video.

Luckily, Speed’s interaction with the Thai police officer was a wholesome one, which hasn’t always been the case during his travels.

During his stay in South Korea, he was detained by the country’s military for attempting to film near the North Korean border. Luckily, he was able to walk free and continued to show off the country’s nightlife… which had its own fair share of chaotic moments.