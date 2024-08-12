Tana Mongeau condemns podcast co-host’s resurfaced “racist” tweets

Tana Mongeau has spoken up about the resurfaced “racist” tweets made by Brooke Schofield, her co-host on the ‘Cancelled’ podcast.

Brooke has been under fire since August 3, when a series of old tweets went viral showing the influencer defending George Zimmerman for fatally shooting Trayvon Martin in 2012.

The “racist” and “insensitive” posts made between 2012 and 2015 led to the 27-year-old taking to TikTok with an apology, though many viewers continued to slam Brooke in the comments.

Now, Tana has also chimed in with her response during an episode of the pair’s podcast, appearing on Cancelled while Brooke was noticeably absent.

Tana explained she had decided to make the episode alone, calling the resurfaced tweets “f***ed up” and “horrific” and stating she ‘condemned’ Brooke for posting them.

“I have no right to forgive her as a white person for the things that she said,” Tana said, admitting she initially showed Brooke support but “immediately regretted” it. “I’m going to beat myself up for that forever, quite frankly.”

As she didn’t want to “add to the problem”, Tana proclaimed it was “not enough” to write off Brooke’s tweets as past mistakes due to upbringing. She then brought up her own controversial “racist” tweets: “I know that there’s always more growing for me to do.”

“I’m hoping Brooke is taking the time right now to reflect and grow and learn in a lot of the ways that I did,” Tana said. “I told Brooke this the other day, I said, ‘You have to make peace with the fact that there will be people that never forgive you.

“‘This may recirculate for the rest of your life and you have to be ready to be open and honest and talk about it.'”

Despite explicitly not excusing Brooke, Tana said her co-host’s behavior and words had never ‘aligned’ with the resurfaced tweets throughout their time working on Cancelled together. As she “always” wanted to “advocate” for her own “growth”, Tana hoped for the same for Brooke.

To “continue to learn”, “educate” herself, and “unlearn” behaviors that she didn’t “resonate” with, Tana announced she would be donating proceeds from the episode and her TikTok creator fund to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.