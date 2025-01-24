Talia Mar & Sidemen’s Miniminter appear to announce pregnancy in music video

Talia Mar and her husband, prominent YouTuber and Sidemen member Miniminter, have seemingly announced their pregnancy in Mar’s music video for her song ‘365.’

On January 24, 2025, English singer-songwriter Talia Mar uploaded a music video for her latest song ‘365’ to YouTube.

In the video, Mar goes through a photo album of her relationship with hubby Simon Minter, known online as ‘Miniminter,’ while getting dolled up with her bridesmaids in a wedding dress in footage taken from their wedding day.

The track is essentially a love song to Simon, with lyrics like, “You’re on my mind like every night, 365 / all of the time, long goodbyes, it’s just you and I.”

Talia Mar hints at pregnancy announcement in ‘365’ music video

Following a montage of the wedding festivities at their reception, Mar seemingly revealed the big news: flipping to the end of her photo album, she showed off a photo of an ultrasound, suggesting that she and Simon are expecting a child.

Fans instantly took to the comments to congratulate the couple, with one writing excitedly: “This was honestly the best way to do this music video. Congrats to both Simon and Talia!”

“I love you guys so much that this feels like a personal happiness. Congratulations and wishing you guys all the love in the world,” another said.

“The end? Hello? I am bawling my eyes out,” yet another exclaimed.

Talia and Simon tied the knot in June 2023 in a ceremony attended by their friends and close family, including the Sidemen.

The shindig took place in Tuscany, Italy over a four-day period, featuring performances from KSI and hilarious speeches from Simon’s father.

Now, over a year later, the couple appear to be expecting their first child, and fans couldn’t be happier.

This makes Simon the second member of the Sidemen to have a child after Ethan ‘Behzinga’ Payne welcomed his kiddo, Olive, in September 2022.

This is just the latest YouTube-famous couple to welcome a mini-me into the world after RiceGum and his partner, Ellerie, revealed their pregnancy in June 2024.