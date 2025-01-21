Sza refuses to roast Kai Cenat on Hot Ones & hypes him up instead

While on an episode of Hot Ones, musician Sza refused to roast Kai Cenat when asked and promptly began hyping him up instead.

During Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 subathon back in November 2024, popular singers Sza and Lizzo visited the stream to hang out with Kai and the rest of the AMP crew.

While visiting the Mafiathon house, Lizzo and Sza asked Kai about how he washed himself each day with the cameras on. Lizzo went on to jokingly imply that the Twitch star hadn’t “washed his butt.”

Cenat responded, saying he cleaned while wearing swim trunks in the shower and had the camera move every time he needed to wash under them.

On January 21, an episode of Hot Ones with Issa Rae, Sza, and Keke Palmer aired. The conversation turned to Kai’s hygiene as Issa asked Sza to list three things the Twitch star can do to “get his sh*t together.”

Instead, Sza refused to insult Kai and began hyping him up instead.

Sza thanks Kai Cenat for helping promote latest album

“First of all that was so crazy and so rude,” Sza said to Issa Rae. “Kai. You are lovely. You are spring flower energy. You don’t smell. You don’t need to do anything. I think you’re God-fearing, your mother is wonderful and she’s fully embraced you and supported you.

“You uplift everyone, you turned my album up so much. I’m so grateful for your support.”

Issa quickly pointed out that Sza didn’t answer the question that was asked, so in the spirit of Hot Ones, she had to eat the next wing on her platter.

(Topic starts at 8:49)

Lizzo and Sza weren’t the only stars to show up during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 stream on Twitch either.

The month-long subathon started with visits from Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg, and WWE star John Cena. Throughout the next few weeks, though, Kai brought on the likes of Serena Willians, Travis Barker, Bill Nye the Science Guy, and rapper Lil Dicky.