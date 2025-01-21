SteveWillDoIt makes $1M offer to MrBeast if YouTuber can get him unbanned

YouTube icon MrBeast is urging the “ultra rich” to help him with a video project, and SteveWillDoIt is willing to donate $1M – but only if he can help him get unbanned.

SteveWillDoIt was permanently banned from YouTube back in 2022 after showing the URL for gambling platform Stake while promoting his second channel.

In the years that followed, Steve has consistently called out the Google-owned site for refusing to reverse its decision.

With the NELK creator now lacking creativity due to his YouTube ban “changing” him, he’s urging Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson to help him out quid pro quo.

SteveWillDoIt asks for MrBeast’s help to get unbanned from YouTube

On January 19, MrBeast revealed plans for a new charity video about feeding people in need around the globe and made a plea to those with significant money to spare.

“Dear ultra rich people on X, I’ve been working on a video where we feed people in need globally, and if any of you wouldn’t mind donating a million dollars to help us feed more people, that’d mean the world to me!” he wrote.

Of those who responded, SteveWillDoIt stepped up and promised that he’d donate the $1M requested, but only if MrBeast could do something for him.

“I’ll give you a million dollars if you help me get back on YouTube,” he bargained. “[You] can do it.”

So far, MrBeast hasn’t responded to Steve’s offer… at least publicly, as it’s unclear if the two have exchanged DMs.

While MrBeast may not be in charge of YouTube, he runs the platform’s most-subscribed channel and boasts some pull in the business realm.

In January, Donaldson even revealed that he was making an effort to buy TikTok after getting in touch with multiple billionaires.

Meanwhile, Steve has remained focused on doing everything in his power to get unbanned on YouTube, even hoping that Donald Trump would sign an executive order to get his account back.

There’s no telling if MrBeast will be able to pull the strings needed to get Steve unbanned, so we’ll have to wait and see if the YouTuber can work some magic and finally get him allowed back after all these years.

