SteveWillDoIt calls out YouTube for permaban while letting NELK promote gambling

SteveWillDoIt is putting YouTube on blast for permabanning his account and killing his “passion” while letting the NELK boys promote gambling in videos.

In 2022, YouTube permabanned SteveWillDoIt’s account for violating community guidelines after showing the URL for gambling platform Stake while promoting his second channel.

Almost three years have passed and Steve has remained vehemently opposed to the Google-owned site, claiming that the ban has “changed” him.

On January 14, 2025, Stephen ‘SteveWillDoIt’ Deleonardis once again lashed out at YouTube, accusing the platform of letting NELK advertise Stake without worry while he was banned for accidentally showing the gambling site’s URL.

Article continues after ad

SteveWillDoIt puts YouTube on blast for banning him

In a post on Steve, X community ‘Steve Will Do It Loyals,’ the content creator explained that his creativity had been drained from him and he no longer wanted to appear on camera.

“To be completely honest it’s just I don’t feel creative / really don’t wanna be on camera. I guess I’m a bitch because when my YouTube was taken from me, it changed me, man,” he said. “I don’t feel good.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Steve went on to say that while he has lots of money because he’s not spending it making videos, he’s not happy about his current situation.

“I rather make YouTube videos and have 0 dollars and have to actually work hard versus having millions of dollars and not making videos. I’m not lazy at all for real. I’m just not passionate about anything right now when it comes to content,” he added.

Article continues after ad

According to Deleonardis, NELK has been allowed to advertise Stake in the beginning of their videos and haven’t had any trouble.

“It’s also a mind f**k getting banned for an editor error on Stake then the following Nelk video, Nelk has a 1 minute stake advertisement in the beginning of the video lol like what. I can’t be in Nelk or have a YouTube but Nelk is allowed to do a min Stake advertisement?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The creator compared his situation to being treated like disgraced artist Diddy or notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer with how the YouTube ban has affected his life.

Steve is hardly the only creator to have had a channel suddenly permabanned by YouTube. Back in August, the site deleted Twitch star Amouranth’s account for “sexual content” despite the model insisting she was just brushing a mic with a paintbrush.