Sneako once again challenges MoistCr1TiKaL to fight after viral confrontation

Streamer Sneako is doubling down on his challenge to fight MoistCr1TiKaL after the pair’s viral feud years ago.

Back in 2022, Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White and Sneako clashed on social media after the latter’s YouTube channel was deleted for TOS violations.

Sneako accused MoistCr1TiKal of “advocating” for his cancelation, eventually promoting Moist to release a viral video schooling the creator on his knowledge of guns after originally mocking his rival in a firearm video.

Article continues after ad

Firing back, Sneako would challenge Charlie to a boxing match, but the YouTuber shut it down, joking that he “won’t be fighting cuckolds.”

While the two would bury the hatchet after a one-on-one conversation that resolved most of their drama, Sneako still wants a piece of him.

Sneako calls out MoistCr1TiKaL for boxing match

Speaking with Fred Talks Fighting at Adin Ross’s Brand Risk boxing event, Sneako was asked about the possibility of stepping into the ring.

“What about fighting [penguinz0]?” Fred asked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 2:09)

“He would never do it,” Sneako said. “I would fight him any day. I would fight him today without any training. I would fight MoistCr1TiKaL right now.”

When pressed about whether it was “official” that Moist wouldn’t duke it out with him, Sneako doubled down on wanting to fight the YouTuber, but noted “we’re not going to see, because it’s not going to happen.”

So far, Charlie hasn’t responded to Sneako’s comments, but if he changes his mind about fighting, there won’t be any shortage of events to battle it out on with some big things planned for 2025.

Article continues after ad

The influencer boxing space has spawned countless events over the years and there are a couple of big ones on this year, with Creator Clash 3 having been announced and Adin Ross running Brand Risk promotions.

We’ll have to see what the future holds and if a long-awaited grudge match can actually get off the ground.