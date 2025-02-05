Ski resort kicks YouTuber out for using surfboard on slopes

A YouTuber and professional surfer snuck back on the slopes at Big Bear Mountain after being kicked out for trying to use his surfboard on the halfpipe.

YouTuber Jacob “Zeke” Szekely has surfed some of the biggest waves in California and around the world.

From the Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii to surfing a rigorous “wedge wave” in Puerto Rico and more, the San Diego native has made a name for himself on the water.

However, the professional surfer decided to take his surfboard out of the waves and use it on Big Bear Mountain where the slopes were filled with snow.

Article continues after ad

In a YouTube video posted on February 4, Zeke initially rode the slopes with his snowboard, but soon turned it in for something more comfortable – his surfboard.

“You think it’s gonna work?” he asked his friend. “No,” they responded.

In preparation for his ride, Zeke had to attach the surfboard to his body by using a long strap that he tied around his waist.

Article continues after ad

YouTuber sneaks back on slope with surfboard after getting kicked out

He wore sneakers instead of ski boots, though the traction wasn’t all there. As he surfed down the snowy mountain, the YouTuber fell almost instantly.

Article continues after ad

After he tried a few tricks with his surfboard, even riding it on his stomach, an employee from the slopes interrupted him to kick him off the mountain.

“We got a call, and unfortunately, it’s for you,” the first staff member said. A second employee joined them, adding, “We died laughing, dude,” as he gave Zeke the boot.

However, the professional surfer wasn’t quite ready to leave. As a third employee approached him, he was just about to hit the boxes until they scolded him.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: otczeke The professional surfer snuck under a fence to re-enter the mountain to surf the slope.

“Are you serious? I’m right here. Do you see me?” the employee said. “I guarantee you can hit that box, I trust that you have the ability. Unfortunately, we cannot let you.”

Despite being surrounded by staff and told to leave, Zeke took his surfboard and snuck under the fence to hit the box in the middle of the slope.

Article continues after ad

Once he was finally content with his run, he stepped in front of his camera crew and said he’d definitely be back to try even more tricks.

Article continues after ad

“So we got shut down, we’re gonna come back though. We’re gonna get permission from PR,” Zeke said. “We’re gonna hit big jumps, we’re gonna hit the halfpipe, and we’re gonna hit the boxes.”

Zeke’s 57K YouTube subscribers were impressed by his snowy surf session and told him to make more content like his Big Bear Mountain video. However, there is no indication of when he’ll finally get the approval to surf the slope’s halfpipe.