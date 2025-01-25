Shroud reveals YouTube revenue and it’s “not as much as you’d think”

Shroud disclosed his monthly YouTube earnings as part of a wide-ranging discussion about his overall income while live on Twitch, but stated it’s not what “people would probably expect.”

As part of this Fragathon charity stream on January 24, the FPS specialist answered questions from his community.

He revealed his YouTube revenue in the process, stating, “I could tell you how much I make off YouTube. I make anywhere from $5,000-$9,000 a month off YouTube. Which is amazing, don’t get me wrong that’s great, but it’s not as much as you’d think.”

The streamer added, “It’s really good, it’s just not what people would probably expect…”

Shroud went on to state that his income from YouTube varies widely month-on-month, with his highest month netting him about $11,000, and his lowest month earning him about $4,000.

The streamer also showed his Twitch subscriber statistics and claimed that his subscriber number had vastly increased due to the Fragathon fundraiser. The former Counter-Strike pro estimated his current subscriber count was roughly 13,000. “I normally sit at about 5,000,” the streamer clarified.

The Canadian also revealed his average revenue per Twitch sub, concluding that differences in regional prices mean that the average is “about $3 per sub.”

Despite his subscriber numbers, the FPS streamer made it clear that subscriptions were not the driver of his Twitch revenue. Instead, the streamer emphasized the importance of advertising, stating, “Without ads I wouldn’t make any money. Without ads, I’d have to sell my house. It would not work.”

Shroud highlighted that while community subscriptions and donations were once the primary sources of revenue, Twitch ad revenue has now taken the lead. “It’s an inevitable loop,” he explained, adding, “If you live in the space long enough, you will be making your money off ads in the future.”

Fragathon charity stream continues

Shroud / Instagram Shroud’s Fragathon stream is in memory of his father who died from cancer.

At the time of the discussion, Shroud was waiting for Caseoh to finish his game of Agar.io before they played Phasmaphobia together as part of the Fragathon. The latter went on to donate $10,000 to the charity event.

The stream raises a dollar for every elimination he gets in a competitive game, while subscriptions and donations apply a multiplier to the “frag counter.” Additionally, all revenue from Shroud’s subscriptions, donations, and bits will be contributed to the overall total.

Shroud’s Fragathon charity drive has raised over $300,000 as of date, despite its temporary postponement due to the California wildfires.