Shayne Topp excites fans with first-ever non-Smosh YouTube upload

Smosh host Shayne Topp has shocked fans after uploading his first-ever solo YouTube video to his personal channel.

Shayne Topp has skyrocketed in popularity over the years as one of the main faces of Smosh, a YouTube channel he has appeared on since 2015.

Fans of Topp have asked him to start uploading solo videos to his own YouTube channel over the last decade, as he’s only shared two now-deleted Vine compilations on his personal channel.

That changed on February 9, 2025, however, when Shayne Topp finally uploaded his first solo video outside of the Smosh universe.

Shayne Topp explains why it took him a decade to upload

In his video, aptly titled “I’m a YouTuber,” Shayne revealed a list of what type of content he is considering posting to the YouTube channel.

“I just wanna do this and have a good time,” he said. “Now that I’m here, what next? I don’t even know if I’ve figured that out but I do have some ideas.”

Top went on to show a list of seven different YouTube topics he wants to consider, including psychology stuff, books, product reviews, and even eating a single grape.

As for why it’s taken him almost a decade to finally upload a video outside of the Smosh universe, Topp said he kept finding “reasons why he should wait.”

“The idea of whatever I was going to make on this channel was becoming impossible. The bar kept rising. It needed to be profound, it needed to be hilarious. It needed to do well, game the algorithm. It got to a point where I basically gave up,” he said.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with many excited about the topics Shayne mentioned in the video.

“Oh please be a booktuber. Your love for reading actually got me back into it after literally a decade,” one said.

Another commented: “‘Single Grape Mukbang’ is so f**king funny to me, idk why”

“Booktuber Shayne would be so powerful,” replied a third.

It’s unknown when we’ll get another solo video from the Smosh star, but it’s clear fans are excited to see content from the influencer.

This isn’t the biggest move Shayne’s made over the last year, however. On April 1, 2024, the influencer revealed he tied the knot with Smosh co-star Courtney Miller, shocking fans all over the world.