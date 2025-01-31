Shaq explains why MrBeast will never beat his Walmart spending record

YouTube star MrBeast revealed how he’d break Shaquille O’Neal’s Walmart spending record after the NBA legend explained why his plan just wouldn’t work.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s outlandish, extravagant YouTube videos helped make him the most-subscribed creator on the platform – but according to Shaq, the influencer’s strategy for a new Walmart video has a major flaw.

Back in 2008, Shaq left the Miami Heat to join the Phoenix Suns, and when he arrived in Arizona, his apartment was empty. So, he headed to a 24/7 Walmart to buy some essentials.

The 7-foot-1 mega star ended up spending a whopping $70,000, which resulted in American Express believing his credit card had been stolen.

Now, MrBeast has revealed plans to overtake Diesel’s Walmart record by buying up a whole store – something that Shaq doesn’t think is actually doable based on his past experiences.

Shaquille O’Neal says Walmart won’t let MrBeast buy whole store

During an appearance on The Big Podcast, MrBeast announced he was working on a video where he’d walk into a Walmart and buy everything.

“They won’t let you do that,” Shaq replied.

“I know; that’s the only reason I haven’t. But we’re trying to find a Walmart that’s trying to close down or whatever,” Donaldson shot back.

(Segment begins at 34:08)

However, according to Shaq, he attempted to do this exact thing and he wasn’t able to, with the store even getting corporate involved.

“I tried,” he said. “When they had Hurricane Katrina, I went to a Baton Rouge [location] and said, ‘I’m buying everything for everybody.’ They said, ‘No, we can’t.’ They called corporate and corporate said no. They didn’t give me a reason. I guess they like traffic?”

MrBeast unveils masterplan to buy entire Walmart store

Although Shaq was adamant that there was no way MrBeast would be able to make his Walmart video a reality, Donaldson revealed that he had a specific plan in mind.

The YouTuber noted that if a Walmart was “transitioning to a new location,” he could be able to actually walk in and buy up everything the store has to offer.

“What they don’t want is, while they’re restocking shelves, for someone to come in there and then it’s not there. It’s not a good look for them, because if you buy everything, all the shelves will be empty,” he noted.

“So, we’re trying to pull it off this year. Imagine I just walk into Walmart and I pull up with 30 18-wheelers and buy everything on the shelf. The bill might be $7M or something ridiculous, and then I donate it all to charity.”

YouTube/MrBeast MrBeast expects his Walmart video could cost $7M.

O’Neal was impressed with this strategy and commended Donaldson for his charitable work, praising his video where he helped 2,000 people walk again by giving amputees prosthetic legs.

Shaq also had a massive video idea for the 26-year-old, suggesting the two get stung by 500 bees together – something the YouTuber happily agreed to.