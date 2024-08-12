Security escorts Jake Paul out of Paris bar following post-Olympic victory party

Video of Jake Paul being escorted out of a Paris restaurant after reportedly partying with LeBron James after the Olympic Basketball game has gone viral across social media.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris finally came to a close on August 11, 2024, and the men’s Olympic basketball team was sure to bring home the gold before it was over.

NBA stars LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant were among the players on the team, and they all went out to celebrate after the event was over.

Jake Paul joined them for the night and a video of the influencer-turned-boxer has gone viral across social media as he staggered into a car.

With the help of his security guiding him, the video shows Jake laughing and smiling as he covered his face and ran his hand through his hair. As they got to the car, the influencer lost his balance and fell into the seat.

The Mirror reported that NBA stars Lebron James and Kevin Durant were seen leaving the same bar later in the evening.

Although Jake was out celebrating with the NBA pros on August 11, the professional boxer was a massive part of the USA’s boxing team during the Paris Olympics.

Back in July, Paul revealed that he was an “honorary coach” working alongside the team to teach the fighters meditation, breathwork, and how to stay composed during their fights.

The influencer has also shared that he has plans to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California, with hopes of bringing home a gold medal for the United States.

Before that can happen, though, Jake has at least one more professional fight to handle. Set to take place in November, Jake Paul is going up against Mike Tyson in Netflix’s first-ever live-streamed boxing event.