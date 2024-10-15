Russell Brand mocked for promoting “magical amulet” to protect from “evil” WiFi signals

Russell Brand began trending on social media on October 15, after filming an ad for a “magical amulet” that apparently protects the user from “evil energies” from wireless devices.

The short clip sees Brand walking through a garden, carrying a suitcase, and wearing the amulet, proclaiming that it protects him from “all the various signals out there.”

“As you know, airports are places full of WiFi and all sorts of evil energies, think of all the phones out there, all of the signals, corruptable and corrupting,” he explains.

Brand then suggests that the amulet is making him “more powerful,” as he lifts the suitcase up and down, to demonstrate his new-found strength.

The video has been widely mocked, with one popular post pointing out that Brand is wearing a wireless mic in the clip, as he warns about the dangers of wireless technology.

Others suspected the video may be satire, but Brand is listed as an official partner of the company, and has made promotional segments for them before on his channels.

YouTube/Russell Brand Brand has over 6.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

The company behind the so-called magic amulet, which costs $239.99, claims that exposure to electromagnetic fields “can have negative health consequences.”

They claim that the product’s goal is to “reduce the potential harmful effects of artificial EMFs by creating an environment that supports the body’s natural electromagnetic activities while not interfering with the wireless devices’ communication functionalities.”

However, the World Health Organization concludes that “current evidence does not confirm the existence of any health consequences from exposure to low level electromagnetic fields.”

Additionally, the WHO states, “The user of a mobile phone encounters field levels that are much higher than any levels in the normal living environment. However, even these increased levels do not appear to generate harmful effects.”

The TikTok video was originally posted on the company’s TikTok page, but at the time of writing is no longer visible on their account.

In 2023, Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse of 4 women, between 2006 and 2013.

