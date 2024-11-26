Rumble CEO confirms Dr Disrespect isn’t completely leaving YouTube

Dr Disrespect isn’t leaving YouTube behind completely, according to Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.

The streaming world was hit with a massive reveal on November 26 when Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, announced that he had joined Rumble to lead the platform’s gaming section.

The signing deal states that Doc will be receiving equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation, while providing exclusive content to Rumble Premium.

The announcement caused the site’s value to skyrocket 13%, gaining roughly $233 million in total market value.

Many fans in Dr Disrespect’s Champions Club had mixed feelings about joining yet another platform, especially given the fact that Rumble had been banned in some countries due to rules regarding content control.

However, it turns out that Doc’s signature Violence, Speed, and Momentum will still be featured on YouTube despite his Rumble deal.

Dr Disrespect isn’t actually leaving YouTube for Rumble

During an interview with creator David Freiheit, better known by his pseudonym, Viva Frei, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski confirmed that Dr Disrespect would still be broadcasting on YouTube.

After praising Doc as one of the biggest gamers on the internet, Pavlovski explained that his goal with signing Dr Disrespect was to give Rumble Gaming an “injection.”

“We have been really pushing the game sector a lot recently, and what I wanted to do was kind of give it an injection, the same way we kinda gave Rumble an injection when we brought on Dan Bongino. We wanted someone to really lead the gaming side,” he said.

Dan Bongino helped lead Rumble to its historic election night milestone where the platform peaked at 1.79M viewers, enough to surpass Kick’s peak of 1.75M viewers during WestCol’s Stream Fighters 3 event.

“And that’s what we did with Dr Disrespect. He’s now gonna start on December 2nd on Rumble. He’ll be exclusively providing content to Rumble Premium, so he’ll be multi-streaming both on YouTube and Rumble,” Pavlovski added.

“He’ll be bringing his whole Champions Club and all his viewers, just like Dan when he came to Rumble early on in late 2020. It was the rising tide that raised all boats, and that’s kinda the effect we’re looking for here in the gaming community.”

This news should come as a huge relief for fans who were not quite ready to join yet another platform after following Doc to YouTube following his 2020 ban from Twitch.

In 2024, former Twitch employees revealed Beahm had been banned on the Amazon-owned site for sending an underage user inappropriate messages.

Dr Disrespect admitted the allegations were true, but would later claim that Twitch had taken the DMs out of context to justify permanently banning him. Nonetheless, the original admission of guilt resulted in YouTube demonetizing the streamer, which subsequently resulted in him deciding to join Rumble.