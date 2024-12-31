Rosanna Pansino calls for MrBeast to “cease & desist” after using her face in Feastables promo

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino is calling for MrBeast to “cease and desist” from using her face in promotional materials for his line of Feastables chocolate bars.

Rosanna Pansino is a longtime YouTuber who’s been an outspoken critic toward Beast Games host Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson for over a year.

In 2023, she accused the YouTube star of “editing her out” of his Creator Games 3 video to make her performance in the competition seem worse than it was.

Since then, she’s continued to call out MrBeast on a regular basis, even claiming that she’d reported him to the FBI after supposedly discovering “disturbing” text messages between Donaldson and former employees.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE MrBeast is being called out once again by YouTuber Rosanna Pansino.

Now, she’s calling for him to stop using her image in promotional materials for Feastables, his line of chocolate bars, after discovering a detail on the back of their packaging.

Rosanna Pansino asks MrBeast to stop using her image in Feastables marketing

On December 30, 2024, Pansino took aim at MrBeast in a post on X, which included a clip from her YouTube video reviewing Feastables and other YouTuber products.

In the video, Pansino scans the QR code on the back of the chocolate bar with her phone, which brings up the Feastables website — along with a GIF of Pansino saying, “Let’s get started.”

“Seriously, Jimmy? Cease and desist, b*tch,” Pansino said. “This is… you need to quit. That is just disgusting. I don’t want my face anywhere near anything you are promoting.”

She doubled down on her comments in her X post, saying she “wants absolutely nothing to do with his cheap garbage.”

Her post has garnered quite a bit of discourse on social media, with some viewers saying they “smell a lawsuit,” while others question what recourse Pansino actually has, since the GIF is public.

According to business lawyer Helen Sedwick, “using anyone’s image for commercial purposes violates that person’s right to publicity,” and offenders could be fined for damages — although she admits that “the line between commercial and non-commercial is fuzzy.”

Thus far, MrBeast has yet to respond to Pansino’s post, although he has been a staunch advocate for Lunchly after the lunch kit came under fire in November.