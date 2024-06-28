Rhett & Link announce ‘Wonderhole’ YouTube series and fans are excited

YouTube duo Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal have revealed ‘Wonderhole’ a new scripted comedy show that will be uploaded to YouTube.

Rhett and Link have been making videos on YouTube for almost 20 years, and have amassed millions of followers across their original Rhett and Link channel, as well as offshoots like Good Mythical Morning and other Mythical shows.

On June 28, 2024, the duo revealed their latest venture – a new scripted comedy show that the two will upload to the original Rhett and Link YouTube channel each week.

The YouTubers posted the trailer for the new series, Wonderhole, on Twitter/X, which gave fans the first look at the upcoming series.

It shows the two jumping out of planes, cutting down trees, and a bunch more. The series will premiere in August, but they did not share an exact date.

The reveal of Wonderhole left many excited for the new series, and fans flooded the comments with support.

One user said: “This looks ridiculously cool.”

“These are two full grown best friends just having fun and getting paid for it, that’s the dream,” another commented.

A third said: “This looks wonderfully weird and I CANNOT WAIT!!!!”

The YouTube duo revealed back in February 2024 that they were “done” trying to get a network to pickup a series created by them, and they decided to take things into their own hands.

“We’re investing our own money into making it. We’re doing it completely independently, with no outside input, no network notes, that type of thing,” said Link in that video.

“The only audience that we have in mind in making this show is you.”

This is just the latest major release from the Mythical brand. Back in November 2023, Rhett and Link launched Mish Mash cereal, following in the footsteps of MrBeast’s Feastables as well as Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration and Energy drinks.