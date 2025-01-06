Rapper shocks podcast host after he mistakenly fires gun during interview

During a podcast episode, rapper OG 2 Low mistakenly fired his gun. Despite being taken aback, the interview continued.

Mike D’s ‘1 on 1’ podcast episode on December 31 was off to a good start until his guest, rapper OG 2 Low, accidentally fired his gun.

As Mike D and the rapper discussed his music career and how rap was never his number one passion, OG 2 Low began to adjust his pants.

As he dug his hand under his belt buckle, the rapper mistakenly shot a gun that was holstered in his waistline.

“Who shot who?!” Mike D exclaimed in shock. “Somebody got shot, everybody good?” he asked the camera crew.

Though the podcast host was taken aback, OG 2 Low looked even more puzzled, in fear that someone in the room had been struck by the bullet.

Nobody was harmed in the accidental gunfire of OG 2 Low

Fortunately, nobody was injured during the accidental gunfire. Right after, the two continued to discuss various topics, going on for several more minutes before ending the podcast.

Though viewers of the nearly-fatal moment were baffled by OG 2 Low, many people found the incident comical, especially since he shoved the gun back into his pocket without putting the safety on.

“Finishing the interview with a blown-out pocket is diabolical,” commented one.

“That awkward moment when you blast the gangsta look off your own face,” added another.

“Man, that could have been tragic!” wrote a third.

Other viewers in the comments of the viral moment commended Mike D for being the only person in the room to make sure everyone was okay.

Some viewers also questioned if OG 2 Low would face any criminal charges, adding how they hoped he didn’t have a record that would make any potential arms charges worse.

Despite the many responses from fans on the original YouTube clip, OG 2 Low hasn’t spoken publicly about the incident.