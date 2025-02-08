Rapper does 24-hour ‘survival run’ with buzzsaws behind him to promote new album

French rapper Rilès Kacimi is livestreaming a 24-hour treadmill run with saws positioned dangerously behind him.

Promo stunts in the music industry are reaching new extremes, and Rilès has just raised the bar with a jaw-dropping feat: running non-stop on a treadmill for 24 hours with circular saws right behind him.

To promote his new album, Survival Mode, the French rapper kicked off his daring challenge on February 8, streaming the entire ordeal live on his YouTube channel, where he boasts over 1.94 million subscribers. The treadmill setup leaves no room for error; if he slows down or stops, the saws are waiting.

This isn’t some camera trickery either. The stunt takes place in an open environment with no walls, allowing fans to witness the action in person. For those tuning in from home, you can catch the entire event live here:

Rilès is no stranger to pushing physical limits. He previously ran 120 kilometers in nine hours and 20 minutes without breaks, and before that, he completed 100 kilometers in just under nine and a half hours. This current feat, while grueling, aligns with his history of endurance challenges.

In the lead-up to this high-stakes promotion, Rilès documented his rigorous training on X. In January, he clocked nearly 247 kilometers, clearly preparing for this ambitious performance.

As of now, his live treadmill run has attracted over 5,700 viewers online, sparking a wide range of reactions. Fans and onlookers have expressed everything from awe at his determination to concern for his safety.

“A generational performance with the most impactful message. Thank you Rilès,” one viewer wrote in the live chat. “Imagine if he stops running,” another said. “How does he pee?” a third questioned.

Whether this jaw-dropping promo earns him new fans or leaves people questioning his sanity, it’s undoubtedly a bold and unforgettable move.