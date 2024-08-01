Professional eater challenges grizzly bear to hot dog eating contest in viral YouTube video

British YouTuber Max Fosh is answering important questions, like: could a Grizzly Bear beat a professional eater in an eating contest? He set out to find the answer in a viral video.

Max Fosh is a prominent content creator who boasts over 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He’s known for such absurd content as entering a Mr Universe contest with no training and teaching a rat to make Ratatouille, among other wild projects.

However, one of his more recent challenges is turning heads across the internet after he decided to pit an actual Grizzly Bear against a professional eater to see who could put down the most hot dogs between them.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Max Fosh YouTuber Max Fosh is answering the world’s most pressing questions, like, “Can a Grizzly Bear out-eat a professional eater?”

After attending a few tournaments, Fosh got in contact with professional eater Nick Wehry, a former bodybuilder who’s ranked #8 in the world with Major League Eating as of August 2024.

Wehry faced off with Tank the Grizzly, a celebrity animal performer known for his roles in Dr Doolittle with Eddie Murphy. Now retired from Hollywood, Tank is living out the remainder of his days in Utah, where he and Wehry duked it out to see who would come out on top in their eating competition.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each competitor was tasked with getting through 75 hot dogs each, minus a bun due to Tank’s dietary restrictions.

Although Wehry got a good head start, Tank ended up out-eating his opponent just three minutes and four seconds into the challenge. It’s too bad, as Wehry only had seven glizzys left to go — but it turns out that an 800-lb bear can easily out-eat a man with a monstrous appetite.

Despite facing off against a potentially dangerous opponent, Wehry seemed excited about the opportunity, calling it a “terrifying, amazing, one-of-a-kind experience.”

Article continues after ad

“I think I need to change my undies,” he said as Tank shuffled away, seemingly satisfied with his meal. “I’ve never had someone tear up the tablecloth next to me while I was eating.”

This is one of the more unique eating competitions we’ve seen on the internet, and it definitely scratched that nagging itch we’ve had all our lives to know who would come out on top. Now we just need to see if a Grizzly Bear could beat a Silverback Gorilla in a fight, and the world will finally be at peace.

Article continues after ad