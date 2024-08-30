PR experts warn MrBeast’s celebrity lawyer might be YouTuber’s “worst” move

PR experts warned MrBeast might have made the “worst” move by hiring a celebrity lawyer following the various allegations made against him.

The YouTube star is the most-subscribed creator on the platform but has been facing a fair share of controversy, with more and more allegations threatening his status as an internet superstar.

From accusations made against his co-stars to criticisms about his company culture to allegations of health and safety issues on set – Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has been copping the heat.

Article continues after ad

In response, the YouTuber lawyered up by hiring the same attorney who has previously represented the likes of Elon Musk, Megan Thee Stallion, and Alec Baldwin. But PR experts warn this move might further MrBeast’s downfall instead.

Instagram: mrbeast PR experts have warned MrBeast might be acting emotionally rather than logically.

MrBeast first found himself in hot water after his collaborator and long-time friend, Ava Kris Tyson, was accused of “grooming” and inappropriate interactions with minors online. However, things have only continued to go downhill for the YouTuber since.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Former employee and fellow creator ‘DogPack404’ took to YouTube and claimed MrBeast was faking giveaways and staging content. He later posted a second video alleging MrBeast had knowingly hired a “registered sex offender.”

MrBeast responded by having his $2,000-an-hour attorney, Alex Spiro, threaten legal action against DogPack404 by sending a cease and desist letter. But UK publicist Haddy Folivi told Business Insider this may have been the “worst” response.

By lawyering up, Folivi said MrBeast was hoping to “fix the issue and make it go away” rather than “admitting his mistakes”. And according to Folivi, this plan wouldn’t work.

Article continues after ad

The founder of PR with Perkes, Laura Perkes, shared a similar sentiment and stated that by preventing “people from sharing their version of events,” MrBeast was “deflecting and passing blame onto others.”

International PR expert Kellie Whitehead dubbed MrBeast’s hiring of Spiro as a sign he had cemented himself “in the domain of the superrich and powerful”, and said fans could expect a “wall of expensive silence” moving forward.

Article continues after ad

“You are not fixing your reputation this way. You are merely paying to fight legally,” Whitehead said.

Article continues after ad

One thing all three experts agreed on was that this move would likely do MrBeast no favor with his followers as “you can’t fight fire with fire” and “without trust, there’s nothing.”

Perkes said, “Influencers need their fans; without them, they’re no longer influencers, and without them, they’re no longer a brand with products or services that people want to buy.”