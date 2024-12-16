Police footage shows multiple Marques Brownlee traffic violations amid speeding scandal

Police bodycam footage has been released showing prominent tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee being pulled over multiple times for various traffic violations.

Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, is a well-known personality on YouTube, where he primarily reviews tech like phones, upcoming AI tools, electric cars, and more.

While his content is generally well-received, he came under fire in November 2024 after including — and quickly deleting — a clip showing him speeding 96 mph in a 35 mph zone with signs warning of children in the area in one of his videos.

Article continues after ad

After apologizing and explaining why he’d removed the clip, Brownlee has continued his content as normal… but he’s once again facing backlash thanks to bodycam footage showing the November incident was far from his first driving offense.

YouTube: Marques Brownlee Marques Brownlee is a prominent content creator and reviewer in the tech space.

On December 15, YouTube channel ‘Transparency Bodycam’ uploaded a compilation of police bodycam videos showing Brownlee being stopped for traffic violations on three separate occasions; once on June 30, 2023, once on June 16, 2024 and another on August 11, 2024.

Article continues after ad

In the June 30 stop, Brownlee was pulled over in a Tesla for having heavy tint on the vehicle’s windows. Brownlee did not have his license with him at the time. After verifying his identity, the law enforcement officer gave him a ticket and let him go.

Article continues after ad

On June 16, 2024, Brownlee was stopped after speeding 59 mph in a 25 mph zone. During the stop, the officer on duty notified the YouTuber that he had two points on his license for speeding.

However, she decided to “cut him a break” and instead let him off with a citation for “unclear plates,” which carried a small fine of up to $55.

And in August 2024, Brownlee was cited for his plates once again after an officer stopped him at a gas station in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Article continues after ad

This latest footage comes just a month after MKBHD faced public scrutiny for speeding, sparking more dissent from commenters and even other influencers.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Brownlee has yet to release a statement regarding the footage, which has racked up over 43K views a day after being uploaded.