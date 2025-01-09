Police arrest YouTuber for attacking man on stream over “black magic” allegations

A YouTuber from Ohio has been arrested after driving to confront a teenage girl he believed was casting “black magic” on him and got into an on-stream altercation with her uncle.

YouTuber Brandon William Liedtke, who goes by ‘ProfoundEffectTarot’ online, has amassed nearly 30,000 subscribers in his five years on the platform, where he uploads mostly Tarot card content.

On December 29, 2024, Liedtke reportedly drove nearly eight hours from his house in Ohio to Cleveland County, North Carolina to stream a confrontation with a supposed rival.

In a broadcast posted to his channel, Liedtke claimed an individual had been using “black magic” against him and harassing him on social media.

“This is what happens when you do that,” he said as he walked up to the person’s house. “I’m here to let them know I don’t play that sh*t. You can’t use black magic on me. You can’t harass me on social media. That’s not the way we’re gonna do this.”

After setting his camera down, a man answered the door and came face-to-face with Liedtke, who urged him to tell his niece to stop using black magic.

“The f**k you talking about?” the man asked, before claiming that his niece was too young to have been harassing him online. He then went back before returning a few moments later armed with a gun, telling the camera it was for “protection.”

YouTube/ProfoundEffectTarot ProfoundEffectTarot confronted the man over his niece using “black magic.”

The man also explained that his family wasn’t involved in black magic at all and tried to shake Liedtke’s hand, welcoming him to North Carolina – but the YouTuber wasn’t having any of it.

“I’m sorry. I came a long way, but I have to do this,” Liedtke said before appearing to strike the man, with the two moving off-screen shortly thereafter.

Seconds later, two other men came out of the house to join in the fray as the YouTuber repeatedly accused the group of using black magic.

According to the Shelby Star, Brandon Liedtke fled the scene, but officers later encountered him in an empty building without permission from the owner.

“Deputies were informed that Brandon stated he was there to confront the victim in regards to a female that Brandon is now dating and that the victim had dated in the past. The female allegedly goes by the name ‘Trevonne,’” police explained.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Liedtke’s mugshot.

Officers claim Liedtke had used “black magic” as an excuse to attack the man, who was trying to de-escalate the situation and used the firearm to defend himself and make sure the YouTuber left his property.

Liedtke was charged with simple assault, first-degree trespassing, misdemeanor conspiracy and resisting a public officer. He was booked at the Cleveland County Detention Center and posted a $15,000 bond.