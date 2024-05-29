Pokimane felt viewers tried to “assassinate” her character after failed cookie launch

Pokimane has revealed that she felt deeply “hurt” by all the hate she received following the launch of her food company Myna Snacks and that she felt as though viewers were trying to “assassinate” her image

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has been a household name in the influencer realm for years now. The content creator first rose to prominence as one of the founders of OfflineTV and has since gone on to cement a spot in the industry.

However, Pokimane found herself at the center of major controversy near the end of 2023 after she unveiled her first new cookie product as part of her start-up company, Myna Snacks.

On release, the initial product was slammed by Pokimane’s audience for its price tag, the content creator then found herself in even deeper trouble after she joked people were just too “broke” to pay for the product.

While Pokimane has since backflipped on her initial reaction and apologized to her fans, she still largely believes that the price she was asking for her cookies was reasonable given the quality of the product.

(Topic starts at 24:52)

During her appearance on the Just Trish Podcast, Pokimane discussed the drama surrounding her cookie launch, talking in depth about how she felt throughout this period of her life.

Pokimane first doubled down that, despite her audience believing she was asking for too much money, her startup was still not making “any money” from the product.

“We sold them at $28 for four bags and the reason we did that is because we’re a start-up. I want to be clear, we were not making money,” Poki said. “As a start-up, you don’t expect to make money for years, you’re just hoping that you’re building something cool enough that maybe it’ll pay off in 10 years.”

Following these comments, Paytas then asked Pokimane how she felt during this period of her life when so much of her audience turned their back on her, Pokimane candidly admitted, “I’m not going to lie, I think it hurt so much because I’ve been in this career and industry for so long, I had so many opportunities to do cash grabs and I never did.”

Poki then explained that despite building up a “reputation” for being “good to her fans” she felt as though the were quick to “fire shots” at her following the backlash surrounding her cookie launch.

The content creator went on to state, “To have people try and assassinate my character in that way, I do think it hurt quite a bit.”