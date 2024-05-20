Pink Sauce creator wants to “move on” with her life after controversy

The creator of the internet-famous Pink Sauce, Chef Pii, says she’s ready to “move on” with her life after her colorful condiment came under fire in 2022.

Two years after her Pink Sauce stirred up the net, Veronica Shaw — also known as Chef Pii — is rethinking her future as a food-focused content creator.

On May 20, 2024, the influencer uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled, ‘Where I Been.’ In the video, she went over a few major changes that have taken place in her life and detailed her plans for the future.

“In 2023, I was really depressed,” she admitted. “I isolated myself a lot. …I’ve been putting a lot of focus into the dedication of myself. I’ve been doing a lot of research into reinventing myself. What do I wanna do? Where do I wanna go?”

Article continues after ad

Dave’s Gourmet / The Pink Sauce

Shaw revealed that she wants to focus on YouTube as her primary platform, despite gaining worldwide fame on TikTok. On top of that, she hopes to make longer content as opposed to her short-form videos — and she’s not entertaining any criticism about her Pink Sauce fiasco from two years prior.

Article continues after ad

“I’m just so ready to move on with my life,” Shaw said. “No more negativity. I don’t have no tolerance for no trolls. If you come on here trolling, saying all kinda unnecessary stuff that don’t need to be said or talking about stuff from two years ago… you will not be acknowledged.”

Article continues after ad

She also teased some big changes coming to her official Pink Sauce website, saying that she’s “converted back to a small business” from her days partnering with Dave’s Gourmet.

“Things are a little slower because it’s a small business again. I’m doing everything on my own. But you know, it’s okay. Sales are still being made and we’re still doing our thing.”

(Topic begins at 7 minutes)

In 2022, TikTok became inundated with Pink Sauce, a hot-pink concoction crafted by professional chef and influencer Veronica Shaw, also known by her online moniker ‘Chef Pii.’

Article continues after ad

After her creation went viral, Chef Pii started to sell the sauce online out of her home… but buyers noticed a slew of potential problems with the condiment, with some claiming it had spoiled in the summer heat after being shipped to their houses.

Article continues after ad

After the sauce was picked apart by netizens, Chef Pii got her big break when the product got picked up by Dave’s Gourmet, who sold her at Walmart locations across the United States.

Instagram: chef.pii

However, the influencer claimed that she was completely broke despite her lucrative deal with Dave’s in August 2023, saying she was living off of “20$ a day” and that the company had “taken everything away from me. They lied to me.”

Dave’s Gourmet countered by claiming they’d paid Shaw $120K and “continued to make all payments as due and on time based upon the terms of the contract.”

Article continues after ad

Since then, the two have parted ways, and Chef Pii is back to being a small business owner after her Pink Sauce venture encountered major setbacks in the limelight.