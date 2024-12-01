PewDiePie calls Joe Rogan “dumb” and says podcasts have “gone too far”

PewDiePie didn’t hold back in criticizing Joe Rogan, calling him “dumb” after listening to parts of his podcast while also taking aim at the medium as a whole.

On November 28, PewDiePie posted a YouTube video to his channel surrounding the rise of podcasts titled: “Podcasts have gone too far.”

“There are 3.2 million podcasts,” Felix opened by saying, adding, “I told you there are too many podcasts, your grandma’s got a podcast, your janitor’s got a podcast.”

Article continues after ad

In the video, PewDiePie and his friend proceeded to call out a range of different podcasts, stating “Anybody now has a podcast.”

Specifically, he targeted the biggest podcast of all, The Joe Rogan Experience. “I had this Epiphany I’m like ‘oh he’s the biggest podcast I’ve never actually listened to him.’ So I listened to an episode. I’m like ‘oh he’s actually respectfully very dumb.’

“It’s clearly working for him but it also shows just how dumb he is. I saw some meme where it kind of just showed him as a caveman and then he brings in a scientist and be like ‘you explain fire now, explain how he works,’ and that’s kind of it summarized [his podcast].”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Timestamp: 5:45

He showcased a range of clips from Joe Rogan’s podcast, such as Donald Trump’s appearance during the 2024 presidential campaign and a montage of Joe not understanding jokes. “So he’s a comedian, but there’s a compilation of him not understanding jokes and it’s really funny,” PewDiePie said.

PewDiePie calls out various Podcasts

However, this was not all, he also criticized several others for different reasons, such as claiming that podcasters keep unnecessarily revealing personal details.

Article continues after ad

One example shared in the video was a clip of KSI on Sidemen’s podcast Sidecast, in which he revealed he only showers once a week. “Like if you just didn’t have a podcast no one would know about it,” Felix responded.

“There’s also been an emergence of Alpha male podcasts, I’ve just never addressed them so I tried to look up what they actually talk about,” he said, as his friend responded: “This is where you go to lose brain cells.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Discussing the overall surge in podcasting, the YouTube star remarked, “It’s funny because people are clearly not that interesting—not everyone is fascinating enough to have a podcast.” They also noted the growing concerns about the impact of podcasts “affecting society.”

Despite Joe Rogan still maintaining the top spot for the most popular podcast, the UFC commentator has been knocked off a few times. This has included being dethroned by the Kelce brothers’ NFL-focused show New Heights in January, and then later by his own guest Shawn Ryan in October.