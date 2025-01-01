“Pathetic” Beast Games slammed by critics despite it topping Amazon Prime Video charts

Acclaimed critics and interested viewers of Beast Games have reviewed the competition show, with many calling it a shameful example of the media.

MrBeast’s Beast Games was released exclusively on Prime Video in December. The competition show features 1,000 contestants who face difficult challenges, all for the prize of $5M.

Though there’s a grand prize for one winner at the end of the game, players have the opportunity to win money during the challenges in each episode.

During one challenge, MrBeast tried to bribe four contestants with $1M. If they took the money, their entire team would be eliminated, but they’d be able to stay in the game. In another challenge, MrBeast offered contestants a bribe of up to $100K. Again, if they took the money, their entire team would be eliminated from Beast Games.

With such high stakes, players have been left in their most vulnerable state, leading many viewers to criticize the show for its dramatics.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast posing with the grand prize of $5M.

Viewers shocked by the dramatics and exploitation of Beast Games players

Currently, Beast Games has a score of 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, where reviews weren’t so supportive.

“The drama itself makes you watch it, but at the same time becomes so off-putting to watch people cry as though they were sacrificing their lives at war for ‘the greater good,’” wrote one.

“The game can get intense, and people are shown arguing, yelling, and crying out of anger and frustration during the competition, which doesn’t set a great example for younger viewers,” said another.

“A pathetic, sweaty, dystopian trainwreck,” added a third.

Instagram: mrbeast Beast Games contestants stress over the final decision in a challenge.

On IMDB, Beast Game’s ratings are just as staunch. The competition show currently has a 5.4/10 review, with many viewers agreeing that it is “nothing special.”

“This show doesn’t just exploit the less fortunate — it turns their suffering into a gleeful spectacle for the masses,” wrote one.

“This show rewards lying, selfish people with the worst impulses and with the least concern to others,” added another.

Beast Games fans confused by its bad reviews

While many viewers haven’t been amused by Beast Games, there has been some positive feedback.

“The show is definitely underrated and many of the negative reviews seem biased and divert their attention from the more important parts of this work,” wrote one on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I find it funny that so many people rate the show very badly because ‘it promotes the worst in people’ and ‘It’s not fair.’ It’s a MrBeast game show with a lot of money involved, it’s not made to be fair, very few game shows are fair, if any,” said another on IMDB.

Despite the lack of support from acclaimed critics and curious viewers, MrBeast hasn’t addressed the poor reviews. However, he boasted several times about Beast Games becoming the number-one show on Prime in 82 countries within the first 26 hours of its release.