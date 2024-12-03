Oompaville apologizes for “bad” MrBeast interview amid backlash

YouTuber Oompaville has responded to criticisms of his viral interview with MrBeast after viewers accused him of “not actually challenging” the internet star with hard-hitting questions.

In November 2024, Oompaville sat down with Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson to interrogate the YouTube behemoth about the litany of accusations against himself and his production house.

Although this marked the first time that MrBeast had finally opened up about all the drama surrounding his business since summer 2024, critics were left unsatisfied, claiming that fellow YouTuber and crypto scheme investigator Coffeezilla should have done the interview, instead.

Article continues after ad

On December 2, Oompaville addressed these concerns in a follow-up video, where he explained that his game plan going into the interview was allowing MrBeast to “say what he wants, and this is going to be his form of response.”

YouTube: Oompaville MrBeast sat down with Oompaville in November 2024 to finally address the many controversies surrounding himself and his company – but viewers were left unsatisfied.

Oompaville apologizes as MrBeast interview comes under fire

“It’s bad. I apologize,” Oompaville said. “Again, no excuses — that was intentional. That interview was intentional. …I decided to have a conversation with him. I didn’t really have a lot of time to think beyond that within the time that I had. That was absolutely, 110% my decision.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Oompaville explained that he’d had very little time to prepare for the interview, claiming that MrBeast had arrived at his home within mere hours after calling him to alert him that he wanted to visit for a chat in-person.

“I didn’t mean for it to be bad,” he continued. “I wanted it to be a meaningful source of information that people can watch and then fact-check it themselves. I didn’t intend for this to be the end of the conversation. I didn’t go with an agenda. I missed a lot of questions, so I get 99.9% of the criticism.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 3:01)

While viewers sympathized with Oompaville’s side of the story, others continue to call for Coffeezilla to interview MrBeast, arguing that Donaldson had wanted Oompaville to be “unprepared” for their conversation.

“The fact that he contacted you last minute and came that quickly means he wanted you NOT to be [prepared],” one user commented.

Article continues after ad

“This whole event was under Jimmy’s control. That’s crazy. Oompa wasn’t qualified for the position. Jimmy chose him since he was aware of that. Coffee ought to have been the one,” another said.

Article continues after ad

“Do you REALLY think Jimmy would actually do that interview, knowing how hard Coffeezilla slaughtered Logan Paul?” yet another posited, referencing Coffeezilla’s viral investigation into Logan Paul’s crypto controversies.

MrBeast himself has been hit with accusations of crypto schemes, which Coffeezilla labeled as “horrible” in a video dissecting the allegations in November.