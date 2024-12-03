Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles says he won’t race streamer IShowSpeed again

Olympic gold medallist sprinter Noah Lyles says he is moving on to “bigger and better” things, instead of racing IShowSpeed again – prompting some to suggest he is simply worried about losing, after their first race was closer than expected.

In November, Noah met up with YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, who is notoriously fast, and the two went head-to-head over 100 meters.

In the end, Lyles won comfortably, but the finish was closer than viewers thought, considering Lyles is officially the fastest man in the world over 100 meters. He took home first place at the Paris Olympics with a time of 9.79 seconds – a new personal best.

Article continues after ad

The race vs Speed had a lot on the line too though, as MrBeast put up a $100,000 cash prize for the winner. Lyles won, even skipping the final few yards, and Speed immediately demanded a rematch.

However, that rematch is not forthcoming. In a video interview, when asked about another race against speed, Lyles responded, “I’m moving on to bigger and better things. Let’s find somebody faster.”

Article continues after ad

Commenters have suggested Lyles is in fact “scared” of racing Speed.

Article continues after ad

“Olympic and world champion scared of a YouTuber that barks,” one said on X. Another added, “He barely beat Speed that’s why…”

Who will Noah Lyles race next?

Who exactly this “faster” person would be, outside of fellow professional sprinters, is unclear, but one name has been mentioned: NFL player Tyreek Hill.

Hill has actually called out Lyles in the past. After the race vs Speed, Hill posted on X/Twitter, “And track athletes think he [Lyles] gone beat me.”

Article continues after ad

Lyles responded, “Awww feeling left out. I’ll dance across the line on you too.”

This is definitely a race fans want to see happen, too, with many YouTube videos and Reddit threads debating the potential winner.

It was reported that this race is set to take place at Terry Crews’ “Super Serious” event, with both athletes reportedly agreeing to it.

“Super Serious, co-founded by Terry Crews, will host a race between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill.” The report states, “Crews said that Tyreek Hill has verbally committed to race and Noah Lyles has signed to compete.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The “Super Serious On Sight” pits Olympians and pro athletes against each other in a bracket-style tournament.

As for IShowSpeed, he probably still wants his rematch as well. Perhaps there will be influencer sprinting events instead of boxing events soon.