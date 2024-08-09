Noel Miller reveals future plans for TMG amid Cody Ko exit

YouTuber Noel Miller revealed future plans for the TMG podcast after Cody Ko announced he was leaving the company.

YouTuber Cody Ko was accused of hooking up with Tana Mongeau when she was underage, with Tana claiming that he was aware that she was only 17 at the time when it happened.

She revealed everything on the June 22 episode of her podcast ‘Cancelled’ alongside co-host Brooke Schofield.

Cody Ko revealed that he stepped down from TMG on July 27, and Noel Miller began the first episode of TMG without him with a message about the podcast’s future.

“The thing I have to focus on is how to move forward,” he said. “I took some time and figured out a new direction for the show and where I want the company to go overall. This episode, we didn’t shoot it in the studio.

“It’s actually kind of a crazy story. We flew to West Virginia, drove through a creek bed, and walked half a mile with the gear to film with a guest.”

The episode features homestead TikToker Will Survives, who recently moved onto a property in West Virginia owned by fellow TikToker Nate Petroski.

“We’ll continue filming out of the studio over the next few weeks, and that’s just because I want to build a new set,” he added.

Fans reacted to Noel’s message in the comments, with many mentioning how “run down” the YouTuber looks.

“This feels like when you go to your divorced dad’s apartment for the first time and he’s trying to have dinner like your whole life didn’t just change dramatically,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Noel looks so run down from this, never seen him so serious.”

“Feel so horrible for everyone who got caught in the crossfire. noel has so much charisma and I honestly think he’ll be fine doing this solo,” a third remarked.

On top of stepping down from TMG, Cody Ko has also lost over 300K subscribers on his YouTube channel.