Ninja lookalike spotted at Disneyland and fans go wild thinking it’s actually him

A Ninja lookalike was spotted at Disneyland, fans so convinced it was the real YouTuber that they stopped to take photos with him.

Ninja is one of the most well-known content creators in the world. The American streamer is best known throughout the Fortnite community and boasts over 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In addition to being well known, Ninja is also extremely recognizable. His blue hair is a distinctive look that has long been his identifying feature since his rise to fame in the streaming world.

Given Ninja’s unique look, his chances of having a lookalike seem unlikely; however, new footage from Disneyland tells a different story.

Ninja fans swarm imposter at Disneyland

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), a friend of this ‘fake’ Ninja is seen filming the lookalike being bombarded by young fans. “Omg, it’s Ninja,” the adoring Ninja enthusiasts can be heard saying to each other in the clip.

After taking multiple photos with the group, posing for the camera, throwing the peace sign up and shouting “Fortnite”, the imposter continued walking through Disneyland with his friends, wherein the group took a moment to dissect and laugh about the encounter.

“I didn’t want to kill their joy,” the Ninja doppelganger admitted, particularly given how happy they were thinking they met the real YouTuber.

However, the group then began to question whether they had been “trolled” and whether the young girls know it wasn’t the real Fortnite streamer.

“That would be so funny if they were, but I think they believed it,” noted one friend in the video. A second backed up this assertion and added, “They were fangirling…they weren’t like giggling they were just smiling and happy.”

Watching the footage back, the young fans do appear convinced it is the real Ninja, their nervous and excited reactions and energy unlikely to be the result of them “trolling” but rather, them believing they just met one of the most famous content creators in the world.